Austrian florists fundraiser

Thank you for joining us. We are fundraising for the Alannah and Madeline Foundation, to help children who live with severe trauma.
Our team is made up of Austrian nationals who have decided to come together for a good cause. We have picked this organization because it most closely matches our goals. We plan on running half marathons in Vienna every first Sunday of the month to raise funds.
Our members are happy to be supporting these events. Thank you for your support.
Your Austrian florists
My Updates
Austrian florists fundraiserTuesday 2nd Apr Hello everyone,
Thank you for joining us. We are fundraising for the Alannah and Madeline Foundation, to help children who live with severe trauma.
Our team is made up of Austrian nationals who have decided to come together for a good cause. We have picked this organization because it most closely matches our goals. We plan on running half marathons in Vienna every first Sunday of the month to raise funds.
Our members are happy to be supporting these events. Thank you for your support.
Your Austrian florists Share